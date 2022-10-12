Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 7.1% in September 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a 7.1% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 8.06% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.76% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 30.91% in September 2022, registering a 7.66% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 23.35% share, a decrease of 17.07% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 21.02%, registering a 1.32% rise from August 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 17.99%, up 0.77% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 12.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted 166 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 69.39% over the previous month, followed by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group with 138 jobs and a 5.34% growth. National Australia Bank with 64 IT jobs and Westpac Banking with 62 jobs, recorded a 15.79% decline and a 15.07% decrease, respectively, while Temasek Holdings (Private) recorded a flat growth with 55 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.37%, down by 5.92% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.68% share, registered an increase of 29.52% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.57% share, down 27.78% over August 2022.