Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 16.0% in October 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a 16.0% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.47% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.48% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 0.63% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in October 2022.

1) Computer and Information Analysts recorded a share of 28.85% in October 2022, registering a 19.16% decline over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 25% share, a decrease of 50.84% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 24.15%, registering a 28.48% decline from September 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 18.16%, down 36.57% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 39.96% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted 110 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a drop of 20.86% over the previous month, followed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia with 64 jobs and a 61.45% drop. Westpac Banking with 49 IT jobs and National Australia Bank with 37 jobs, recorded a 20.97% decline and a 42.19% decrease, respectively, while Temasek Holdings (Private) recorded a decline of 42.11% with 33 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 79.91%, down by 33.92% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with an 11.97% share, registered a decline of 61.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.84% share, up 23.08% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.28%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.