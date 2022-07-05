Australia’s banking and payments industry IT recruitment activity drops 0.9% in June 2022

Australia’s banking and payments industry registered a 0.9% drop in IT hiring activity in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.65% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

Out of the banking and payments industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.6% share in June 2022, recording an increase of 0.32% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s banking and payments industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry in June 2022.

1) Computer and Information Analysts recorded a share of 29.08% in June 2022, registering a 20.59% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 26.24% share, a decrease of 9.76% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 22.16%, registering a 5.3% decline from May 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 18.09%, up 30.77% over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 25.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over May 2022.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted 148 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a rise of 87.34% over the previous month, followed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia with 85 jobs and a 10.53% drop. National Australia Bank with 57 IT jobs and Westpac Banking with 48 jobs, recorded a 13.64% decline and a 4.35% growth, respectively, while KKRInc recorded an increase of 200% with 36 job postings during June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.84%, up by 7.86% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.96% share, registered an increase of 4.65% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.14% share, down 23.68% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.06%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.