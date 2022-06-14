Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity rises 6.5% in May 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 6.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

May 2022 has seen an increase of 4.51% in the overall hiring activity when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 12.65% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in May 2022, registering a decrease of 0.25% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in May 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 64.11% in May 2022, a 15.52% rise over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 16.22% in May 2022, marking a 9.02% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 9.1% in May 2022, an 18.78% rise from April 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 5.72% in May 2022, a 6.14% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 16.63% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during May 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 828 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered an increase of 13.74% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 439 jobs and a 2.09% growth. Wells Fargo with 338 IT jobs and HSBC with 320 jobs, recorded a 73.33% rise and a 2.44% drop, respectively, while Fidelity National Information Services recorded a 50.48% increase with 158 job postings during May 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 69.1% share in May 2022, a 12.5% increase over April 2022. Australia featured next with a 7.08% share, up 22.97% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 6.55% share, a growth of 14.24% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.78%, up by 11.24% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 34.44% share, registered a growth of 17.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.46% share, up 14.09% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.33%, recording a month-on-month growth of 33.33%.