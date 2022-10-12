Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 8.0% in September 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed an 8.0% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 4.74% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.03% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering a decrease of 2.31% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 59.16% in September 2022, a 2.52% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 12.51% in September 2022, marking a 2.58% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 11.77% in September 2022, a 10.42% drop from August 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 11.35% in September 2022, a 1.68% rise over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 1.72% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 677 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered an increase of 3.83% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 649 jobs and a 5.36% growth. Wells Fargo with 355 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 349 jobs, recorded a 25.26% drop and a 26.06% drop, respectively, while KBC Group recorded an 82.29% increase with 319 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 65.75% share in September 2022, a 1.08% decrease over August 2022. Australia featured next with a 10.48% share, down 1.36% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 6.31% share, a growth of 7.88% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.23%, down by 2.86% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 33.4% share, registered a growth of 6.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.39% share, up 10.17% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.85%, recording a month-on-month decline of 7.91%.