Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 6.5% in April 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 6.5% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.02% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 19.12% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 1.1% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 70.01% in April 2022, a 12.67% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 13.57% in April 2022, marking a 0.77% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 7.43% in April 2022, a 14.85% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 5.69% in April 2022, a 27.79% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 13.32% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 1,122 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 5.48% over the previous month, followed by HSBC with 623 jobs and a 108.36% growth. Barclays with 474 IT jobs and Wells Fargo with 473 jobs, recorded a 23.05% drop and a 137.69% rise, respectively, while Fiserv recorded a 15.86% decline with 244 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 68.91% share in April 2022, a 12.96% decrease over March 2022. Singapore featured next with a 7.52% share, down 15.97% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 5.9% share, a drop of 20.96% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.43%, down by 18.23% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 37.51% share, registered a decline of 0.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.61% share, down 8.5% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.44%, recording a month-on-month decline of 29.57%.