Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 5.4% in August 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 5.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2022 has seen an increase of 8.49% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 15.68% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2022, registering a decrease of 2.35% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 57.92% in August 2022, a 7.92% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 13.1% in August 2022, marking a 4.62% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.03% in August 2022, a 1.23% rise from July 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 11.3% in August 2022, a 7.17% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 5.19% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during August 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 652 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a decline of 27.96% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 547 jobs and a 7.6% drop. Wells Fargo with 454 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 435 jobs, recorded a 2.95% rise and a 93.33% rise, respectively, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group recorded a 21.49% decline with 179 job postings during August 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 66.22% share in August 2022, a 9.4% decrease over July 2022. Australia featured next with an 11.12% share, up 2.04% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 5.81% share, a drop of 11.59% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.73%, down by 5.08% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.06% share, registered a decline of 10.02% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.06% share, down 10.75% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.14%, recording a month-on-month decline of 2.46%.