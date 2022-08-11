Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 4.6% in July 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 4.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.24% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 17.73% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering an increase of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 58.29% in July 2022, a 16.99% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 12.78% in July 2022, marking a 9.15% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 12.18% in July 2022, a 12.04% drop from June 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 11.18% in July 2022, a 14.39% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 19.47% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 905 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a decline of 6.12% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 592 jobs and a 7.64% drop. Wells Fargo with 405 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 225 jobs, recorded a 28.82% drop and a 56.98% drop, respectively, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group recorded a 0.9% increase with 223 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 68.77% share in July 2022, a 16.14% decrease over June 2022. Australia featured next with a 9.93% share, up 8.07% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 6.06% share, a drop of 17.7% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.84%, down by 10.35% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.94% share, registered a decline of 21.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.22% share, down 12.92% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3%, recording a month-on-month decline of 7.91%.