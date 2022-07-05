Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 3.9% in June 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 3.9% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 4.86% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 17.38% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering an increase of 0.29% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 58.18% in June 2022, a 2.92% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 13% in June 2022, marking a 5.93% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 12.81% in June 2022, a 12.2% drop from May 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 11.09% in June 2022, a 2.22% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 16.67% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during June 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 886 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 12.02% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 568 jobs and a 15.1% drop. JPMorgan Chase with 381 IT jobs and DBS Group Holdings with 328 jobs, recorded a 269.9% rise and an 112.99% rise, respectively, while Fidelity National Information Services recorded a 63.78% increase with 321 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 67.54% share in June 2022, a 4.05% decrease over May 2022. Australia featured next with an 8.89% share, up 4.64% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 6.67% share, a drop of 7.84% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.12%, down by 5.73% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.4% share, registered a growth of 1.23% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.73% share, down 20.78% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.74%, recording a month-on-month decline of 12.56%.