Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 13.1% in October 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 13.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

October 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.5% in the overall hiring activity when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.62% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in October 2022, registering a decrease of 2.65% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in October 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 53.02% in October 2022, a 39.5% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 15.72% in October 2022, marking an 8.23% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.88% in October 2022, a 24.64% drop from September 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 11.16% in October 2022, a 33.01% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 3.94% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during October 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 548 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a decline of 21.26% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 463 jobs and a 29.95% drop. KBC Group with 298 IT jobs and Standard Chartered with 214 jobs, recorded a 5.1% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while KBC Ancora recorded a 58.78% increase with 208 job postings during October 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 60.46% share in October 2022, a 37.8% decrease over September 2022. Australia featured next with a 9.57% share, down 37.52% over the previous month. Macao (China SAR) recorded an 8.08% share, a growth of 54.9% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.56%, down by 28.12% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 28.83% share, registered a decline of 42.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.89% share, down 28.6% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.72%, recording a month-on-month growth of 17.7%.