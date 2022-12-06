Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity drops 10.1% in November 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 10.1% drop in IT hiring activity in the banking and payments industry in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2022 has seen a decrease of 10.18% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.6% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2022, registering a decrease of 1.09% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 53.86% in November 2022, a 14.54% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 14.39% in November 2022, marking a 22.8% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 13.87% in November 2022, a 13.58% drop from October 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 11.84% in November 2022, an 11.31% decline over the previous month.

Top five banking and payments companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 32.24% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry during November 2022 over previous month.

Citigroup posted 625 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered an increase of 14.05% over the previous month, followed by Barclays with 467 jobs and a 12.26% growth. Wells Fargo with 320 IT jobs and JPMorgan Chase with 300 jobs, recorded a 25.49% rise and a 76.47% rise, respectively, while HSBC recorded an 186.42% increase with 232 job postings during November 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s banking and payments industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s banking and payments industry IT hiring activity with a 67.17% share in November 2022, a 4.95% decrease over October 2022. Australia featured next with a 9.99% share, down 22.32% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 6.23% share, a drop of 20.17% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.76%, down by 18.95% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.77% share, registered a decline of 8.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.74% share, down 30% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 3.73%, recording a month-on-month growth of 24.46%.