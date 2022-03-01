US financial services industry saw a rise of 13.67% in overall deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 158 deals worth $5.4bn were announced in January 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 139 deals.

Related

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 115 deals, which accounted for 72.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 24 deals, followed by private equity with 19 transactions, respectively accounting for 15.2% and 12.03% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the US financial services industry with total deals worth $2.41bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $1.55bn and $1.45bn respectively.

US financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry deals accounted for 48.03% of the overall value during January 2022.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.6bn, against the overall value of $5.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities

2) The $539.72m acquisition of BGL Insurance by Markerstudy Insurance Services

3) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

4) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

5) Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $253m private equity deal with American Equity Investment Life Holding