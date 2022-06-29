US financial services industry sees a drop of 35.71% in deal activity in May 2022

US financial services industry saw a drop of 35.71% in overall deal activity during May 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by The Carlyle Group’s $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

A total of 90 deals worth $4.6bn were announced in May 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 140 deals.

Related

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 52 deals, which accounted for 57.8% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 27 deals, followed by private equity with 11 transactions, respectively accounting for 30% and 12.2% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in the US financial services industry with total deals worth $1.94bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $1.76bn and $933m respectively.

US financial services industry deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry deals accounted for 75.7% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.5bn, against the overall value of $4.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Carlyle Group $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group

2) The $725m venture financing of Acrisure by Guggenheim Investments and Oak Hill Advisors

3) Berkshire Hathaway $620m acquisition deal with Markel

4) The $313m acquisition of PCSB Financial by Brookline Bancorp

5) Leadenhall Capital Partners US,Peloton Capital Management and Vestar Capital Partners $70m private equity deal with Friday Health Plans

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.