US financial services industry saw a drop of 25.53% in overall deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Madison Dearborn Capital Partners’ $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 105 deals worth $4bn were announced in February 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 141 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 58 deals, which accounted for 55.2% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 36 deals, followed by private equity with 11 transactions, respectively accounting for 34.3% and 10.5% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in the US financial services industry with total deals worth $3.07bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $743.55m and $192.54m, respectively.

US financial services industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry deals accounted for 88% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.52bn, against the overall value of $4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Madison Dearborn Capital Partners $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International

2) The $290m private equity of Merchant e-Solutions by Integrum Holdings

3) Alta Park Capital,Avenir Growth Capital,B Capital Group,Glynn Capital Management,Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC,Lux Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management $250m venture financing deal with Flutterwave

4) The $185m acquisition of Safe Harbor Financial by Northern Lights Acquisition

5) Mubadala Capital,Third Point Ventures and Vista Credit Partners $140m venture financing deal with Pollen