UK financial services industry saw a drop of 6.98% in overall deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Altamont Capital Partners, Deer Park Holdings, Eldridge Industries, Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures’ $190m venture financing deal with Accelerant Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 40 deals worth $1.2bn were announced in January 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 43 deals.
M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 28 deals, which accounted for 70% of all deals.
In second place was venture financing with nine deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 22.5% and 7.5% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK financial services industry with total deals worth $780.29m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $418.17m and $29.42m respectively.
UK financial services industry deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry deals accounted for 34.8% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $426.63m, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Altamont Capital Partners,Deer Park Holdings,Eldridge Industries,Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures $190m venture financing deal with Accelerant Holdings
2) The $100m venture financing of Global Processing Services(GPS) by Mission Engine and Temasek International
3) M&G and Poste Italiane $59.46m venture financing deal with MFM Investment
4) The $47.65m venture financing of Cushon by AshGrove Capital and Augmentum Fintech
5) Radiant Luck Investments $29.52m acquisition deal with Golden Honour Global