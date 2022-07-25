North America’s financial services industry saw a drop of 35.29% in deal activity during June 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by JAB HoldingLLC’s $1.4bn acquisition of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 99 financial services industry deals worth $2.8bn were announced for the region in June 2022, against the 12-month average of 153 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in June 2022 with 60 transactions, representing a 60.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 29 deals, followed by private equity deals with ten transactions, respectively capturing a 29.3% and 10.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s financial services industry with $1.77bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $861.69m and $120m, respectively.

North America financial services industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 72.4% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JAB HoldingLLC $1.4bn acquisition deal with Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group and Pethealth

2) The $181.1m acquisition of GrandSouth Bancorporation by First Bancorp.

3) Adams Street Partners,B Capital Group,GIC,Thoma Bravo,Tiger Global Management and Wellington ManagementLLP $150m venture financing deal with FalconX

4) The $147m venture financing of Branch Financial by Acrew Capital,American Family Ventures,Anthemis Group,Gaingels,Greycroft Partners,HSCM Ventures,Narya Capital Management,SignalFire Management Services,Tower IV and Weatherford Capital

5) FNB $117m acquisition deal with UB Bancorp and Union Bank

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.