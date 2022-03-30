North America’s financial services industry saw a drop of 26.92% in deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Madison Dearborn Capital Partners’ $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
A total of 114 financial services industry deals worth $4.2bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 156 deals.
Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in February 2022 with 62 transactions, representing a 54.4% share for the region.
In second place was venture financing with 40 deals, followed by private equity deals with 12 transactions, respectively capturing a 35.1% and 10.5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s financial services industry with $3.07bn, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $938.82m and $192.54m, respectively.
North America financial services industry deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services deals accounted for 84.4% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $3.55bn, against the overall value of $4.2bn recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Madison Dearborn Capital Partners $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International
2) The $290m private equity of Merchant e-Solutions by Integrum Holdings
3) Alta Park Capital,Avenir Growth Capital,B Capital Group,Glynn Capital Management,Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC,Lux Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management $250m venture financing deal with Flutterwave
4) The $185m acquisition of Safe Harbor Financial by Northern Lights Acquisition
5) BDC Capital,Drive Capital,Eldridge Industries,HOOPP Capital Partners,Portage Ventures,Round 13 Capital and TTV Capital $164.97m venture financing deal with Koho Financial