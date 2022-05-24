North America’s financial services industry saw a drop of 25% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Bolt Financial’s $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 117 financial services industry deals worth $3.4bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 156 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with 72 transactions, representing a 61.5% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 36 deals, followed by private equity deals with nine transactions, respectively capturing a 30.8% and 7.7% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s financial services industry with $2.34bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $501.08m and $500.82m, respectively.

North America financial services industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services deals accounted for 77.02% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $2.58bn, against the overall value of $3.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $400m private equity of Circle Internet Financial by BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace

3) Callodine Group and East Asset Management $246.9m acquisition deal with Manning & Napier

4) The $230m acquisition of Bancshares of Jackson Hole by National Bank

5) Altai Capital Management,B Capital Group Management,Bloomberg Beta,Elisa Martelli,Founders Fund,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Index Ventures Growth II,Meritech Capital Partners,Propel,PruVen Capital Partners Fund I,Susa Ventures,Tony Xu and XYZ Capital $200m venture financing deal with Newfront Insurance

