North America’s financial services industry saw a drop of 17.24% in cross border deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by First American Financial, Foundry Group, Mauricio Umansky, National Association of Realtors, Night Shyamalan and RRE Ventures’ $220m acquisition of Knockaway, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 24 financial services industry cross border deals worth $715.5m were announced for the region in March 2022, against the 12-month average of 29 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2022 with 14 transactions, representing a 58.3% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 29.2% and 12.5% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s financial services industry with $610.54m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $100m and $4.95m, respectively.

North America financial services industry cross border deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services cross border deals accounted for 83.2% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services cross border deals stood at $595m, against the overall value of $715.5m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry cross border deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) First American Financial,Foundry Group,Mauricio Umansky,National Association of Realtors,Night Shyamalan and RRE Ventures $220m venture financing deal with Knockaway

2) The $125m venture financing of PolicyGenius by AXA Venture Partners,Brighthouse Financial,Global Atlantic Financial Group,IA Financial Group,KKRInc,Lincoln Financial,Mass Mutual Ventures,Norwest Venture Partners,Pacific Life Insurance and Revolution Ventures

3) BBH Capital Partners $100m private equity deal with Synex Business Performance

4) The $75m venture financing of Gravie by AXA Venture Partners,FirstMark Capital,Georgian,Revelation Partners and Split Rock Partners

5) Alex Rodriguez,Marc Lore,Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management $75m venture financing deal with Mojo Interactive