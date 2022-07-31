Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $861.7m in North America in June 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $861.7m were announced in North America in June 2022, led by $150m venture financing of FalconX, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.04% over the previous month of $1.76bn and a drop of 43.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.53bn.

North America held a 31.33% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $2.75bn in June 2022. With a 26.68% share and deals worth $733.75m, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 29 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 17.14% over the previous month and a drop of 42.00% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 26 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 62.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $537m, against the overall value of $861.7m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Adams Street Partners,B Capital Group,GIC,Thoma Bravo,Tiger Global Management and Wellington ManagementLLP $150m venture financing deal with FalconX

2) The $147m venture financing of Branch Financial by Acrew Capital,American Family Ventures,Anthemis Group,Gaingels,Greycroft Partners,HSCM Ventures,Narya Capital Management,SignalFire Management Services,Tower IV and Weatherford Capital

3) Acrew Capital,Endeavor Catalyst,General Atlantic,IFC Catalyst Fund,Mouro Capital,Prosus Ventures,Quona Capital Management and Western Technology Investment $90m venture financing deal with Klar

4) The $75m venture financing of Openly by Advance Venture Partners,Clocktower Ventures,Gradient Ventures,MTech,Obvious Ventures,PJC Ventures and TechStars

5) Accel,Allegis Capital,Intact Ventures,MassMutual Ventures Southeast Asia,SignalFire -US,Teachers Venture Growth (TVG) and WestCap Partners $75m venture financing deal with Ledger Investing

