Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $743.6m were announced in the US in February 2022, led by $250m venture financing of Flutterwave, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 54.9% over the previous month of $1.65bn and a drop of 59.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.82bn.

The US held a 24.46% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $3.04bn in February 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 36 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 5.26% over the previous month and a drop of 29.41% over the 12-month average.

US financial services industry venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 72.3% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $537.5m, against the overall value of $743.6m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Avenir Growth Capital,B Capital Group,Glynn Capital Management,Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC,Lux Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management $250m venture financing deal with Flutterwave

2) The $140m venture financing of Pollen by Mubadala Capital,Third Point Ventures and Vista Credit Partners

3) Acuity Ventures,Age Fund,BECO Capital,Canas Capital,Circle Ventures,Coinbase Ventures,QED Investors,Rising Tide,SoftBank Latin America Fund and Third Prime Capital $60m venture financing deal with Aingel

4) The $60m venture financing of Found (US) by Founders Fund,Lightspeed Management Company and Sequoia Capital Operations

5) Accel,Avid Ventures,Better Tomorrow Ventures,BoxGroup and Insight Partners $27.5m venture financing deal with K-Dimensional Holdings