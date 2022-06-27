Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $604m in Europe in May 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $604m were announced in Europe in May 2022, led by $193.02m venture financing of Alan, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 66.04% over the previous month of $363.77m and a drop of 44.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.08bn.

Europe held a 15.25% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $3.96bn in May 2022. With a 4.90% share and deals worth $194.07m, France was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 22 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 31.25% over the previous month and a drop of 24.14% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded ten deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 79.3% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $479.02m, against the overall value of $604m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management,Dragoneer Investment Group,EXOR,Index Ventures,Lakestar Advisors,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Ribbit Capital,Teachers Venture Growth (TVG) and Temasek Holdings (Private) $193.02m venture financing deal with Alan

2) The $108m venture financing of Modulr Finance by Blenheim Chalcot Management,Frog Capital,General Atlantic,Highland Europe (UK) and PayPal Ventures

3) RPMI Railpen $70m venture financing deal with Transfermate

4) The $65m venture financing of Kevin EU UAB by Accel,Amitabh Jhawar,Eurazeo,Global PayTech Ventures,Harry Stebbings,Ilkka Paananen,OpenOcean,OTB Ventures and SpeedInvest

5) Cherry Ventures,FinTech Collective and Valar Ventures Management $43m venture financing deal with Mondu

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.