Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $4bn globally in May 2022

The $725m venture financing of Acrisure was the Financial services industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $4bn were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 106.3% over the previous month of $1.92bn and a drop of 4.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.13bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.93bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.76bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Financial services industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 27 deals, followed by the UK with ten and India with nine.

In 2022, as of May, Financial services venture financing deals worth $17.16bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 23.1% year on year.

Financial services industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 40.5% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services venture financing deals stood at $1.6bn, against the overall value of $4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Guggenheim Investments and Oak Hill Advisors $725m venture financing deal with Acrisure

2) The $300m venture financing of Xendit by Accel,Amasia,Coatue,EV Growth ,Goat Capital,Insight Partners,Intudo Ventures,Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global Management

3) Huatai Securities $236.19m venture financing deal with Huatai Great Wall Futures

4) The $193.02m venture financing of Alan by Coatue Management,Dragoneer Investment Group,EXOR,Index Ventures,Lakestar Advisors,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Ribbit Capital,Teachers Venture Growth (TVG) and Temasek Holdings (Private)

5) Circle Ventures,IDG Capital,Jump Crypto and Matrix Partners $150m venture financing deal with KuCoin

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

