Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $480.6m were announced in Asia-Pacific in February 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Amber Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 18% over the previous month of $585.87m and a drop of 42.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $830.03m.
Asia-Pacific held a 15.81% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $3.04bn in February 2022. With a 6.58% share and deals worth $200m, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 30 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 42.86% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average. India recorded nine deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific financial services industry venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 80.1% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $384.8m, against the overall value of $480.6m recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Coinbase Ventures,Pantera Capital Management,Sequoia China Fund,Temasek Holdings (Private),Tiger Global Management and Tru Arrow Partners $200m venture financing deal with Amber Group
2) The $100m venture financing of NiYO Solutions by Accel,Beams Fintech Fund,JS Capital,Lightrock India and Prime Venture Partners
3) Beenext Ventures,Cadenza Capital Management,DG Daiwa Ventures,Draper Dragon,Jump Capital,Ripple Ventures and Tiger Global Management $50m venture financing deal with Fyntegrate
4) The $17.8m venture financing of Slyp by Sayers Group
5) Jack Dorsey $17m venture financing deal with MOVii