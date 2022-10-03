Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $423.5m in North America in August 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $423.5m were announced in North America in August 2022, led by $63m venture financing of Wise, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 58.1% over the previous month of $1.01bn and a drop of 70.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.44bn.

North America held a 32.83% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $1.29bn in August 2022. With a 32.14% share and deals worth $414.61m, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 37 deals during August 2022, marking a decrease of 5.13% over the previous month and a drop of 15.91% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 33 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry venture financing deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 46.8% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $198m, against the overall value of $423.5m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) FTV Capital and Headline Ventures $63m venture financing deal with Wise

2) The $42m venture financing of Fairmatic by Aquiline Technology Growth, Assaf Wand, Bill Tai, Foundation Capital, Jerry Yang and Oren Zeev

3) BH Digital, Eric Chen and Jump Crypto $40m venture financing deal with Injective Labs

4) The $30m venture financing of Central Payment Co by Castle Creek Capital and Launchpad Capital

5) Circle Ventures, Franklin Templeton, General Catalyst Partners, Gradient Ventures, Jump Capital, Samsung, Section 32 and Social Capital $23m venture financing deal with Spectral

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.