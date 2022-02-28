The $548.83m venture financing of Qonto was the financial services industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $4.8bn were announced globally in January 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 23.6% over the previous month of $3.9bn and a rise of 6.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.52bn.

Related

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.42bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.41bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in January 2022 was the US with 24 deals, followed by the India with 11 and the UK with nine.

In 2022, as of January, financial services venture financing deals worth $4.82bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 7.8% year on year.

financial services industry venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 35.9% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $1.73bn, against the overall value of $4.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital,Alven Capital Partners,DST Global,Eurazeo,Exor Seeds,Gaingels,Guillaume Pousaz,Insight Partners,KKRInc,TCV VII,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures $548.83m venture financing deal with Qonto

2) The $400m venture financing of FTX Trading by Insight Partners,Institutional Venture Partners,Lightspeed Management Company,New Enterprise Associates,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Paradigm (US),SoftBank Vision Fund II,Steadview Capital Management,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tiger Global Management

3) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

4) The $225m venture financing of Capital Integration Systems by Apollo Global Management,Franklin Templeton Investments and Motive Partners

5) Huatai Securities and ORIX $200m venture financing deal with FWD Group Management