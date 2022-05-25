Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $363.2m in Europe in April 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $363.2m were announced in Europe in April 2022, led by $166.43m venture financing of Starling Bank, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 4.2% over the previous month of $379.04m and a drop of 67% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.1bn.

Europe held a 21.49% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $1.69bn in April 2022. With a 17.88% share and deals worth $302.18m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 28 deals during April 2022, marking an increase of 27.27% over the previous month and a drop of 6.67% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 12 deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 79.5% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $288.62m, against the overall value of $363.2m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fidelity Management & Research,Harold McPike,Qatar Investment Authority,RPMI Railpen and The Goldman Sachs Group $166.43m venture financing deal with Starling Bank

2) The $60m venture financing of Wagestream by BlackRock and Smash Capital

3) BCI Finance,Clocktower Ventures,InMotion Ventures 1,Jaguar Land Rover Ventures,TrueSight Ventures and VentureFriends $35.3m venture financing deal with Carmoola Group

4) The $16.9m venture financing of Pillar by Backed VC,Global Founders Capital,Oliver Jung,Peter Briffett and Portman Wills

5) Zedcrest Capital $10m venture financing deal with Leatherback

