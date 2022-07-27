Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $311.1m in Asia-Pacific in June 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $311.1m were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2022, led by $80m venture financing of OnEMi Technology Solutions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 71.5% over the previous month of $1.09bn and a drop of 65.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $902.2m.

Asia-Pacific held an 11.31% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $2.75bn in June 2022. With a 5.19% share and deals worth $142.77m, Singapore was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 26 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 18.75% over the previous month and a drop of 13.33% over the 12-month average. India recorded 12 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 75.1% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $233.68m, against the overall value of $311.1m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brunei Investment Agency,Endiya Partners,Sistema Asia Capital,VentureEast,Vertex Growth Fund and Vertex VenturesAsia & India $80m venture financing deal with OnEMi Technology Solutions

2) The $53.77m venture financing of Capital C by Citystate Group,Luminor Capital Pte.,Paradise Group and PhillipCapital

3) Canopy,Hill Ventures,Insignia Ventures Partners and January Capital $45m venture financing deal with Rainforest Life

4) The $40m venture financing of Zipmex by B Capital Group,Bank of Ayudhya Public,Coinbase Global,Krungsri Finnovate,MindWorks Capital Concept Capital,Moonalpha Financial Serviced,TNB Aura and V Ventures

5) Guochuang Zhongding (Shanghai) Equity Investment Management,Tianchuang Capital and Zhemin Investment $14.91m venture financing deal with Hangzhou Shengli Technology

