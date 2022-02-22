Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $2.4bn were announced in North America in January 2022, led by $355m venture financing of Bolt Financial, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 98.4% over the previous month of $1.22bn and a rise of 15.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.09bn.

North America held a 50.21% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $4.82bn in January 2022. With a 50% share and deals worth $2.41bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 26 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 29.73% over the previous month and a drop of 52.73% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 24 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 39.4% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $954m, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

2) The $225m venture financing of Capital Integration Systems by Apollo Global Management,Franklin Templeton Investments and Motive Partners

3) Afore Capital,CUNA Mutual Group,Encore Bank NA,Gaingels,Gopher Asset Management,RiverPark Ventures,Tarsadia Investments,Valar Ventures and Volery Capital Partners $140m venture financing deal with Petal Card

4) The $125m venture financing of iTrustCapital by Left Lane Capital

5) Andreessen Horowitz,DeFi Alliance,Jump Capital,Paradigm (US),Solana Ventures and Variant Fund $109m venture financing deal with Phantom Technologies