Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $184.7m were announced in North America in November 2022, led by $26m venture financing of Commercialinsurance.NET, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 68.3% over the previous month of $582.14m and a drop of 82.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.06bn.

North America held a 32.91% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $561.21m in November 2022. With a 31.84% share and deals worth $178.7m, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 21 deals during November 2022, marking a decrease of 36.36% over the previous month and a drop of 50.00% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 19 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 57.7% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $106.5m, against the overall value of $184.7m recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aquiline Technology Growth’s $26m venture financing deal with Commercialinsurance.NET

2) The $23m venture financing of TreeCard by EQT Partners, Seedcamp, Valar Ventures and WF World Fund Management

3) AV8 Ventures, Cota Capital Management, Finext Startup Venture Capital Fund Management, Maiden Re Insurance Services and Markd’s $22.5m venture financing deal with Glow Insurance Services

4) The $20m venture financing of PayZen by 7wire Ventures

5) BlockTower Capital Partners, Danhua Capital., Goat Capital, Race Capital, Signum Capital and Y Combinator’s $15m venture financing deal with Ping