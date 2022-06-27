Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $1.9bn in North America in May 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $1.9bn were announced in North America in May 2022, led by $725m venture financing of Acrisure, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 183.2% over the previous month of $681.4m and a rise of 14.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.69bn.

Related

North America held a 48.74% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $3.96bn in May 2022. With a 44.44% share and deals worth $1.76bn, the US was the top country in North America’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 31 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 22.50% over the previous month and a drop of 40.38% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 27 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 52.8% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $1.02bn, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Guggenheim Investments and Oak Hill Advisors $725m venture financing deal with Acrisure

2) The $145.2m venture financing of Neo Financial Technologies by Altos Ventures,Blank Slate Ventures,Gaingels,Knollwood Investment Advisory,Maple VC Partners,Tribe Capital and Valar Ventures

3) Matrix Partners and New Enterprise Associates $62.5m venture financing deal with Mashgin

4) The $45m venture financing of Noyo Technologies by Cap Table Coalition,Costanoa Ventures,Gusto,Homebrew,Norwest Ventures,Spark Capital and Workday Ventures

5) Cota Capital Master Fund,Element Ventures,MissionOG Capital,Octopus Ventures,Opera Tech Ventures,PostFinance,SBI Investment and TempoCap $40m venture financing deal with Token

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.