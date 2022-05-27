Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $1.7bn globally in April 2022

The $210m venture financing of Voyager Innovations was the Financial services industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.7bn were announced globally in April 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 49.1% over the previous month of $3.32bn and a drop of 60.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.31bn.

Related

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $669.84m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $496.33m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Financial services industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 35 deals, followed by the UK with 12 and India with five.

In 2022, as of April, Financial services venture financing deals worth $13.37bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 17.1% year on year.

Financial services industry venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five Financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 49.1% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services venture financing deals stood at $831.43m, against the overall value of $1.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings $210m venture financing deal with Voyager Innovations

2) The $200m venture financing of Newfront Insurance by Altai Capital Management,B Capital Group Management,Bloomberg Beta,Elisa Martelli,Founders Fund,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Index Ventures Growth II,Meritech Capital Partners,Propel,PruVen Capital Partners Fund I,Susa Ventures,Tony Xu and XYZ Capital

3) Fidelity Management & Research,Harold McPike,Qatar Investment Authority,RPMI Railpen and The Goldman Sachs Group $166.43m venture financing deal with Starling Bank

4) The $135m venture financing of Neblio TechnologiesLtd by Coinbase Ventures,DFJ Dragon Fund,Kindred Ventures,Kingsway Financial Services,Pantera Capital Management,Republic Capital and Steadview Ventures

5) Amansa Capital,Jungle Ventures,Marshall Wace,Nexus Venture Partners and Vitruvian Partners $120m venture financing deal with Invictus Insurance Broking Services

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.