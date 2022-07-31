Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $1.4bn in Europe in June 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $1.4bn were announced in Europe in June 2022, led by $621.67m venture financing of SumUp Payments, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 123.3% over the previous month of $604.5m and a rise of 38.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $972.52m.

Europe held a 49.09% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $2.75bn in June 2022. With a 31.89% share and deals worth $877.07m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 30 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 30.43% over the previous month and a rise of 7.14% over the 12-month average. France recorded nine deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 85.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $1.16bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $267.52m venture financing of Trade Republic Bank by Accel,Creandum Advisor,Founders Fund,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,Project A Services GmbHKG,Sequoia Capital US,TCV and Thrive Capital

3) a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield $158m venture financing deal with Entrepreneur First

4) The $55m venture financing of ImployApp by 1818 Venture Capital,ACT Venture Capital,Adit Ventures,Fasanara Capital and Fin Capital

5) ALVENE,Anthemis Group,Eight Roads Ventures,Point9,REVAIA and Underscore VC $53m venture financing deal with Kaiko Data

