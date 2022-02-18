Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Deals Analysis
February 18, 2022

Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $1.3bn in Europe in January 2022

By Verdict Staff

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in Europe in January 2022, led by $548.83m venture financing of Qonto, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 0.8% over the previous month of $1.27bn and a rise of 20% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.05bn.

Europe held a 26.14% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $4.82bn in January 2022. With a 17.09% share and deals worth $823.64m, France was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 21 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 22.22% over the previous month and a drop of 30.00% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded nine deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 84.9% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $1.07bn, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alkeon Capital,Alven Capital Partners,DST Global,Eurazeo,Exor Seeds,Gaingels,Guillaume Pousaz,Insight Partners,KKRInc,TCV VII,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Valar Ventures $548.83m venture financing deal with Qonto

2) The $190m venture financing of Accelerant Holdings by Altamont Capital Partners,Deer Park Holdings,Eldridge Industries,Marshall Wace and MS&AD Ventures

3) BlackFin Capital Partners,Cathay Innovation ,Eurazeo,Highland Europe (UK),Mundi Ventures,Seaya Ventures and Serena Capital $120m venture financing deal with Descartes Underwriting

4) The $114.11m venture financing of Spendesk by eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management

5) Mission Engine and Temasek International $100m venture financing deal with Global Processing Services(GPS)

Topics in this article:
