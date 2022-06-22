Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $1.1bn in Asia-Pacific in May 2022

Total financial services industry venture financing deals worth $1.1bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2022, led by $300m venture financing of Xendit, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 47.9% over the previous month of $736.84m and a rise of 22.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $888.79m.

Related

Asia-Pacific held a 27.53% share of the global financial services industry venture financing deal value that totalled $3.96bn in May 2022. With a 9.60% share and deals worth $380m, Indonesia was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 31 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 47.62% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average. India recorded nine deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific financial services industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 74.4% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $811.19m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Amasia,Coatue,EV Growth ,Goat Capital,Insight Partners,Intudo Ventures,Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global Management $300m venture financing deal with Xendit

2) The $236.19m venture financing of Huatai Great Wall Futures by Huatai Securities

3) DST Global and World Innovation Lab (WiL fund) $115m venture financing deal with Upsider

4) The $80m venture financing of Moonalpha Financial Serviced by 10T Holdings,BAI Capital,Circle Ventures,Dragonfly Capital Partners and Jeneration Capital

5) GIC and Prosus Ventures $80m venture financing deal with PT Bibit Tumbuh Bersama

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.