Financial Services industry venture financing deals total $1.1bn globally in October 2022

The $165m venture financing of Uniswap was the financial services industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.1bn were announced globally in October 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12.5% over the previous month of $1.28bn and a drop of 62.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.02bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $587.54m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $587.52m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in October 2022 was the US with 28 deals, followed by the UK with nine and India with seven.

In 2022, as of October, financial services venture financing deals worth $27.1bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 42.3% year on year.

financial services industry venture financing deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals accounted for 45.5% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services venture financing deals stood at $510m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry venture financing deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm (US), Polychain Capital, SV Angel and Variant Equity Advisors’s $165m venture financing deal with Uniswap

2) The $150m venture financing of Bilt Rewards by Camber Creek, Fifth Wall Ventures Management, Greystar Real Estate Partners, Invitation Homes, Left Lane Capital, Prosus Ventures, Smash Capital and Wells Fargo

3) 1835i Ventures, Hermitage Capital, Hostplus Superannuation Fund, Lone Pine Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Square Peg Capital and Tencent Holdings’s $100m venture financing deal with Airwallex

4) The $55m venture financing of goHenry by Edison Partners, Nexi and REVAIA

5) Anthem Venture Partners, AV Capital Management, BPI France, La Maison Partners, Owen Van Natta, Radicle Impact, Red River West, Temaris & Associates, Trousdale Ventures and Upfront Ventures’s $40m venture financing deal with Jiko Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

