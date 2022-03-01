Total financial services industry private equity deals worth $5bn were announced globally in January 2022, with Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 203.6% over the previous month of $1.65bn and a rise of 61.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.11bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.84bn. At the country level, the Norway topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.6bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in January 2022 was the US with 19 deals, followed by the UK with three and Australia with one.

In 2022, as of January, financial services private equity deals worth $5.01bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 41.4% year on year.

financial services industry private equity deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry private equity deals accounted for 45.9% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services private equity deals stood at $2.3bn, against the overall value of $5bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry private equity deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Paradigm (US) and Sequoia Capital Operations $1.15bn private equity deal with Citadel Securities

2) The $618.88m private equity of Affin Hwang Asset Management by CVC Capital Partners Asia Fund V

3) Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $253m private equity deal with American Equity Investment Life Holding

4) The $200m private equity of SCOR by Alecta

5) Penfund Partners $75m private equity deal with Mariner Wealth Advisors