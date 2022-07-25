Financial Services industry private equity deals total $520.8m globally in June 2022

Total Financial services industry private equity deals worth $520.8m were announced globally in June 2022, with Global Emerging Markets’ $200m private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 81% over the previous month of $2.74bn and a drop of 81.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.88bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $210.71m. At the country level, the Liechtenstein topped the list in terms of deal value at $200m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Financial services industry private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in June 2022 was the US with nine deals, followed by the UK with four and Australia with one.

In 2022, as of June, Financial services private equity deals worth $18bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 19.04% year on year.

Financial services industry private equity deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five Financial services industry private equity deals accounted for 99.03% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services private equity deals stood at $515.71m, against the overall value of $520.8m recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry private equity deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Global Emerging Markets $200m private equity deal with Zen Innovations

2) The $185m private equity of 23.97% stake in Capital Bank of Jordan PSC by The Saudi Public Investment Fund

3) Bain Capital Credit and J.C. FlowersLLC $100m private equity deal with Insigneo Financial Group

4) The $20m private equity of KEO World by Mayberry Investments and Montreux Growth Partners

5) NN Investment Partners Holdings $10.71m private equity deal with Factris Holding

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

