Financial Services industry private equity deals total $3.8bn globally in May 2022

Total Financial services industry private equity deals worth $3.8bn were announced globally in May 2022, withThe Carlyle Group $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 13.2% over the previous month of $3.34bn and a rise of 42.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.65bn.

Related

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.94bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.94bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Financial services industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then South and Central America.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in May 2022 was the US with 11 deals, followed by the UK with three and Belgium with two.

In 2022, as of May, Financial services private equity deals worth $18.27bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 10.5% year on year.

Financial services industry private equity deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Financial services industry private equity deals accounted for 92.2% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services private equity deals stood at $3.48bn, against the overall value of $3.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry private equity deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Carlyle Group $1.78bn private equity deal with NSM Insurance Group

2) The $1.04bn private equity of Sofinnova Partners by Apollo Global Management

3) Groupe Caisse des Depots et Consignations $406.26m private equity deal for 5.4% stake in Euroclear Holding

4) The $150m private equity of Fleming Reinsurance by Altamont Capital Partners

5) LeapFrog Investments and Tana Africa Capital $110m private equity deal with InterSwitch

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.