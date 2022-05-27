Financial Services industry private equity deals total $2bn globally in April 2022

Total Financial services industry private equity deals worth $2bn were announced globally in April 2022, with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co’ $911.46m private equity deal with Commercial International Bank being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 11.5% over the previous month of $1.82bn and a drop of 24.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.69bn.

Related

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Middle East and Africa held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $911.46m. At the country level, the Egypt topped the list in terms of deal value at $911.46m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Financial services industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in April 2022 was the US with nine deals, followed by the UK with three and India with two.

In 2022, as of April, Financial services private equity deals worth $13.13bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 34.8% year on year.

Financial services industry private equity deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five Financial services industry private equity deals accounted for 94.4% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services private equity deals stood at $1.91bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry private equity deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co $911.46m private equity deal with Commercial International Bank (Egypt)

2) The $400m private equity of Circle Internet Financial by BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace

3) ACA Investments Pte. $370m private equity deal with bitFlyer

4) The $130.74m private equity of Foster Denovo by Crestline Investors

5) Reverence Capital Partners $100m private equity deal with Capital Integration Systems

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.