Financial Services industry private equity deals total $1.8bn globally in March 2022

Total financial services industry private equity deals worth $1.8bn were announced globally in March 2022, with The Carlyle Group’ $850m private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 70.9% over the previous month of $6.22bn and a drop of 34.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.77bn.

Related

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $955.56m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $855.56m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in March 2022 was the US with ten deals, followed by the Canada with three and the UK with three.

In 2022, as of March, financial services private equity deals worth $10.89bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 32.6% year on year.

financial services industry private equity deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry private equity deals accounted for 93% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services private equity deals stood at $1.69bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry private equity deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Carlyle Group $850m private equity deal with CBAM Partners

2) The $360m private equity of 49% stake in Prisma Medios de Pago by Advent International

3) Bain Capital Private Equity $191.56m private equity deal for 25% stake in IIFL Wealth Management

4) The $184.28m private equity of Currencies Direct by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund,Corsair Capital,Currencies Direct – Management Team and Palamon Capital Partners

5) BBH Capital Partners $100m private equity deal with Synex Business Performance