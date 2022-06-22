Financial Services industry M&A deals total $961.7m in North America in May 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $961.7m were announced in North America in May 2022, led by Berkshire Hathaway’s $620m acquisition of Markel, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 69.7% over the previous month of $3.17bn and a drop of 80.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.86bn.

Related

North America held a 9.23% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $10.42bn in May 2022. With an 8.95% share and deals worth $933m, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 59 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 23.38% over the previous month and a drop of 34.44% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 52 deals during the month.

North America financial services industry M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top three financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 99.6% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top three financial services deals stood at $958m, against the overall value of $961.7m recorded for the month.

The top three financial services industry M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Berkshire Hathaway $620m acquisition deal with Markel

2) The $313m acquisition of PCSB Financial by Brookline Bancorp

3) Flink Sapi De CV $25m acquisition deal with Casa de Bolsa, de CV, SA and Vifaru

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.