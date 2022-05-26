Financial Services industry M&A deals total $9.2bn globally in April 2022

Total Financial services industry M&A deals worth $9.2bn were announced globally in April 2022, led by Bolt Financial’s $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 68.4% over the previous month of $29.05bn and a drop of 50.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $18.48bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.8bn. At the country level, the Italy topped the list in terms of deal value at $4.78bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 67 deals, followed by the UK with 18 and Japan with six.

In 2022, as of April, Financial services M&A deals worth $55.59bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 9.3% year on year.

Financial services industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 33.5% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services M&A deals stood at $3.08bn, against the overall value of $9.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $764.98m acquisition of Leumi Card by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings

3) Hubei Hongtai Group $333.91m acquisition deal for 7.9% stake in Tianfeng Securities

4) The $246.9m acquisition of Manning & Napier by Callodine Group and East Asset Management

5) National Bank $230m acquisition deal with Bancshares of Jackson Hole

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.