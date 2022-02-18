Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $802.2m were announced in Europe in January 2022, led by Radiant Luck Investments’ $29.52m acquisition of Golden Honour Global, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 93.3% over the previous month of $12.02bn and a drop of 83.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.96bn.

Related

Europe held a 14.00% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $5.73bn in January 2022. With a 13.62% share and deals worth $780.29m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 51 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 15.00% over the previous month and a drop of 3.77% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 28 deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 8% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $63.84m, against the overall value of $802.2m recorded for the month.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Retail Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Radiant Luck Investments $29.52m acquisition deal with Golden Honour Global

2) The $13.59m acquisition of 21% stake in LEBC Group by Tavistock Investments

3) Acrisure Espana $11m acquisition deal for 77.3% stake in Summa Insurance Brokerage

4) The $5.68m acquisition of Arquia Bank by Fundacion Caja de Burgos

5) Cornerstone FS $4.05m acquisition deal with Capital Currencies