Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $802.2m were announced in Europe in January 2022, led by Radiant Luck Investments’ $29.52m acquisition of Golden Honour Global, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 93.3% over the previous month of $12.02bn and a drop of 83.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.96bn.
Europe held a 14.00% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $5.73bn in January 2022. With a 13.62% share and deals worth $780.29m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 51 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 15.00% over the previous month and a drop of 3.77% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 28 deals during the month.
Europe financial services industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top five financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 8% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top five financial services deals stood at $63.84m, against the overall value of $802.2m recorded for the month.
The top five financial services industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Radiant Luck Investments $29.52m acquisition deal with Golden Honour Global
2) The $13.59m acquisition of 21% stake in LEBC Group by Tavistock Investments
3) Acrisure Espana $11m acquisition deal for 77.3% stake in Summa Insurance Brokerage
4) The $5.68m acquisition of Arquia Bank by Fundacion Caja de Burgos
5) Cornerstone FS $4.05m acquisition deal with Capital Currencies