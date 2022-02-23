Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $780.3m were announced in the UK in January 2022, with Radiant Luck Investments’ $29.52m acquisition of Golden Honour Global being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 56.9% over the previous month of $1.81bn and a drop of 41.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.33bn.
The UK held a 13.62% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $5.73bn in January 2022.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 28 deals during January 2022, marking an increase of 12% over the previous month and a rise of 7.69% over the 12-month average.
UK financial services industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals
The top three financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 6.04% of the overall value during January 2022.
The combined value of the top three financial services M&A deals stood at $47.16m, against the overall value of $780.3m recorded for the month.
The top three financial services industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Radiant Luck Investments $29.52m acquisition deal with Golden Honour Global
2) The $13.59m acquisition of 21% stake in LEBC Group by Tavistock Investments
3) Cornerstone FS $4.05m acquisition deal with Capital Currencies