Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $7.9bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Rede D’Or Sao Luiz’s $2.6bn acquisition of Sul America, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 4.6% over the previous month of $7.56bn and a drop of 54.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $17.38bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, South and Central America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.05bn. At the country level, the Brazil topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.61bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 58 deals, followed by the UK with 14 and India with nine.

In 2022, as of February, financial services M&A deals worth $15.47bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 43.7% year on year.

financial services industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 69.6% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services M&A deals stood at $5.51bn, against the overall value of $7.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Rede D’Or Sao Luiz $2.6bn acquisition deal with Sul America

2) The $1.02bn acquisition of 16.8% stake in Scotiabank Chile by The Bank of Nova Scotia

3) PostePay $788.31m acquisition deal with LIS Holding

4) The $612m acquisition of 51% stake in EFG Hermes Holding by First Abu Dhabi Bank

5) Assicurazioni Generali $486.62m acquisition deal with LA MEDICALE DE FRANCE