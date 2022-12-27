Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $568.5m were announced in the US in November 2022, with Fifth Services’s $220m asset transaction deal with Fifth Season Financial being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 44.6% over the previous month of $393.2m and a drop of 82.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.33bn.

The US held a 12.10% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $4.7bn in November 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 85 deals during November 2022, marking an increase of 11.84% over the previous month and a drop of 12.37% over the 12-month average.

US financial services industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top three financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 98.5% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top three financial services M&A deals stood at $560m, against the overall value of $568.5m recorded for the month.

The top three financial services industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Fifth Services’s $220m asset transaction deal with Fifth Season Financial

2) The $200m acquisition of Apex Crypto by Bakkt Holdings

3) LPL Financial Holdings’s $140m acquisition deal with Financial Resources Group Investment Services