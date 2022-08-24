Financial Services industry M&A deals total $538.4m globally in July 2022

Total Financial services industry M&A deals worth $538.4m were announced globally in July 2022, led by Kingdom Holding’s $268.66m acquisition of M&G, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 81.2% over the previous month of $2.87bn and a drop of 96.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $17.3bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $377.47m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $275.51m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for Financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in July 2022 was the US with 30 deals, followed by the UK with ten and Australia with five.

In 2022, as of July, Financial services M&A deals worth $65.5bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 17.8% year on year.

Financial services industry M&A deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 94.4% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five Financial services M&A deals stood at $508.11m, against the overall value of $538.4m recorded for the month.

The top five Financial services industry M&A deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kingdom Holding $268.66m acquisition deal with M&G

2) The $92m acquisition of 35% stake in Avenue Holding Cayman by Itau Unibanco Holding

3) Assicurazioni Generali $87.45m acquisition deal with Cattolica Assicurazioni Soc. Coop.

4) The $32m acquisition of 8.3% stake in Consorcio Financiero by International Finance(Brazil)

5) Axxon Group $28m acquisition of 8% stake in Alper Consultoria E Corretora De Seguros

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.