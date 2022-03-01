Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $5.7bn were announced globally in January 2022, led by China Reform Capital’s $1.73bn acquisition of 71.99% stake in Huarong Securities, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 71.9% over the previous month of $20.36bn and a drop of 66.7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $17.21bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.13bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.88bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for financial services industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in January 2022 was the US with 115 deals, followed by the UK with 28 and Canada with ten.

In 2022, as of January, financial services M&A deals worth $5.73bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 31.1% year on year.

financial services industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 63.7% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five financial services M&A deals stood at $3.65bn, against the overall value of $5.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five financial services industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) China Reform Capital $1.73bn acquisition deal for 72% stake in Huarong Securities

2) The $903.58m acquisition of 13.9% stake in China Asset Management by IGM Financial

3) Markerstudy Insurance Services $539.72m acquisition deal with BGL Insurance

4) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

5) B Riley Financial $175m acquisition deal with FocalPoint Partners