Financial Services industry M&A deals total $4.8bn in Europe in April 2022

Total financial services industry M&A deals worth $4.8bn were announced in Europe in April 2022, led by Piraeus Bank Group’s $11.01m acquisition of Iolcus Investments AIFM, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 30.8% over the previous month of $3.67bn and a rise of 6.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.49bn.

Related

Europe held a 52.34% share of the global financial services industry M&A deal value that totalled $9.17bn in April 2022. With a 52.13% share and deals worth $4.78bn, Italy was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across financial services industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 37 deals during April 2022, marking a decrease of 22.92% over the previous month and a drop of 28.85% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 18 deals during the month.

Europe financial services industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top three financial services industry M&A deals accounted for 0.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top three financial services deals stood at $26.8m, against the overall value of $4.8bn recorded for the month.

The top three financial services industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Piraeus Bank Group $11.01m acquisition deal with Iolcus Investments AIFM

2) The $9.1m acquisition of 50% stake in 8AM Global Funds by Tatton Asset Management

3) Jespar Age $6.69m acquisition deal with Beyond Top

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.